Bemidji Area Entrepreneurs Discuss Rural Business Growth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Entrepreneurial leaders from the Bemidji area and beyond met with members of Launch Minnesota to hold a roundtable discussion on what initiatives are currently working for up-and-coming local businesses. The roundtable took place at the Mayflower Building on Tuesday.

With a reported 40% uptick in businesses this year in the state, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is currently looking at new and existing ways to continually cultivate innovation.

A topic of discussion among the panelists was how the rural location of their businesses, which are primarily in the Bemidji area, do not place limitations on their customer base. By creating a hub of economic activity in Bemidji, business growth is encouraged, but those at DEED are now looking at how they can help continue this expansion.

Local business owners in attendance at the roundtable discusses current challenges they face in rural communities and how networking can be an asset for start-ups and scale-ups.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today