Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Area Churches Bring Power Up Camp To Kids

Aug. 7 2019

Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji and the Covenant Church partnered up to bring a modern vacation bible school to the community.

Power Up Camp is all about bringing churches together and kids into faith with Christianity. Throughout the four-day camp, campers attended bible lessons, played games and did crafts. The theme around the camp is retro video games, and displays of Pac-Man, Mario and Space Invaders could be found throughout the church.

“When you power up in these computer games, you gain more points, and you gain more power or special abilities. [It’s] the same way with powering up with Jesus Christ, as we get to know God because He wants us to know Him,” Darla Haseltine, the Bemidji Covenant Church Children’s Director, said.

Over 100 kids attended the camp each night. The idea to combine the two churches has been in talks for five years. The concept is to bring the north and the south side of Bemidji together for kingdom work. Gerri Thorsgard, the Kids Ministry Director at Evangelical Free Church, says the goal of the camp is to teach the gospel.

“Kids will be comfortable in church, families will be comfortable in church, and really that’s the point, we want out our community to realize that churches are a great place for kids, a great place for their families,” Thorsgard said.

Both church directors say they hope to continue the camp next year.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Bemidji Hosts National Night Out

Kyle Fodness Hired As Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Northwoods Adventure: 14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Bemidji Police Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Teen

Latest Story

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Bemidji Hosts National Night Out

The Bemidji community came out to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is an annual
Posted on Aug. 7 2019

Latest Stories

St. Mark's Lutheran Church In Bemidji Hosts National Night Out

Posted on Aug. 7 2019

Brainerd/Little Falls's Cheyenne Abear Heading to BSU

Posted on Aug. 7 2019

Kyle Fodness Hired As Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Posted on Aug. 7 2019

Golf Tips: Casting

Posted on Aug. 7 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup

Posted on Aug. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.