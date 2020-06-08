Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Church Musicians Opt For Virtual Concerts

Betsy Melin — Jun. 8 2020

The 33rd season of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians will continue on Wednesday, June 17 at noon as a “virtual recital.”

In this time of shutdowns and caution concerning large gatherings, the 2020 series is being videoed and presented on Facebook and YouTube each Wednesday at noon. The third recital will feature Stacy Crystal, the church musician for First Presbyterian Church, on piano.

The public is encouraged to access this recital by going to the BACM Facebook page at BACMusicians or on their YouTube channel. The community is also invited to donate to the programs managed by BACM. Both locations will have a way to contribute online to BACM. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St NW, Bemidji, MN.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Brainerd Middle School Teacher Who Made Racist Comments on Facebook Resigns

Brainerd Middle School Teacher’s Racially Divisive Facebook Posts Under Investigation

Brainerd Residents Protest in the Wake of George Floyd’s Death

In Focus: Aitkin High School Choir Premieres Virtual Concert

Latest Stories

MN COVID-19 Hospitalizations at Their Lowest Since May

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Bail Set at $1 Million For Former Minneapolis Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Brainerd Resident Airlifted Following Motorcycle Accident

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Itasca County Discusses COVID-19 Patient Info at Weekly Meeting

Posted on Jun. 6 2020

Pike-a-Palooza at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge Canceled For 2020

Posted on Jun. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.