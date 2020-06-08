Bemidji Area Church Musicians Opt For Virtual Concerts
The 33rd season of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians will continue on Wednesday, June 17 at noon as a “virtual recital.”
In this time of shutdowns and caution concerning large gatherings, the 2020 series is being videoed and presented on Facebook and YouTube each Wednesday at noon. The third recital will feature Stacy Crystal, the church musician for First Presbyterian Church, on piano.
The public is encouraged to access this recital by going to the BACM Facebook page at BACMusicians or on their YouTube channel. The community is also invited to donate to the programs managed by BACM. Both locations will have a way to contribute online to BACM. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St NW, Bemidji, MN.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.