Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Awards of Excellence
The 16th annual Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Awards of Excellence will be held both in-person and virtually this year.
The event recognizes and celebrates Bemidji area businesses for their hard work and dedication to the community.
In-person attendance limited to 100 people, and Chamber members who register to attend virtually will receive Zoom information with a to-go lunch.
The event will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites on May 27.
