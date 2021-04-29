Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Awards of Excellence

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 28 2021

The 16th annual Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Awards of Excellence will be held both in-person and virtually this year.

The event recognizes and celebrates Bemidji area businesses for their hard work and dedication to the community.

In-person attendance limited to 100 people, and Chamber members who register to attend virtually will receive Zoom information with a to-go lunch.

The event will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites on May 27.

