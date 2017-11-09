Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Selects Pfaff As New President

A new president has been selected to replace Lori Paris who has held the tittle of president since 1999, and will be retiring as the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce President at the end of the year.

Deb Pfaff of St. Charles, Illinois, has been selected to lead the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce. As President she will work to oversee the Chamber’s operations as well as work with staff to ensure Chamber programs and services are run with a high degree of excellence that its membership has come to expect.

Before joining the Chamber, Pfaff was the Marketing Supervisor for the Addison Park District, located in the western suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Her efforts have resulted in several of her projects receiving professional awards and recognition both statewide and nationally. Most recently, Pfaff served as the volunteer Director of the Communication & Marketing Section for the state organization, Illinois Parks & Recreation Association (IPRA). In recognition of her leadership, Pfaff received the Vision Award from her colleagues in IPRA.

She looks forward to using her talent and skills to support the business community of greater Bemidji.

Pfaff’s first day with the Chamber will be November 27th.