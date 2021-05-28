Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Awards of Excellence

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Awards of Excellence in celebration of Bemidji businesses. After a tumultuous year for business, this was one of the first opportunities for leaders to meet face to face and honor their achievements.

Excitement was in the air at the Hampton Inn today where community business leaders visited with each other for the first time in a long time. They were brought together for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Awards of Excellence. This was the 17th year of the awards and the first one held in person since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event featured a keynote speech from Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota President and CEO Susan Jarvis. She reminded the group of the hardships endured throughout COVID-19 and the work it took to come together.

There were five business awards given out including entrepreneurs of the year, which went to Tracie Lusby and Jaimee Labernik at the Bluebelle Event Venue. The healthy workplace award was given to Lueken’s Village Foods. The recognition for community impact was awarded to Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. New business of the year went to Dunkin’, and the business of the year was Paul Bunyan Communications for their work throughout the year in making broadband more accessible.

But the most anticipated award of the day is the Charlie Naylor lifetime achievement award which is given to an individual that lives by the values of entrepreneurial thinking and stewardship. This year it was awarded to Pete Aube.

There was also a virtual option for attendants who were not able to be at the ceremony in person.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today