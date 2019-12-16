Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Selects New Executive Director

Malaak KhattabDec. 16 2019

Abby Randall

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Staff announced today that Abby Randall will be the new Executive Director.

According to a press release from the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, Randall will start on January 6, 2020. She will oversee the Chamber’s day-to-day operations, work with Chamber staff to ensure programs and services are run successfully and will provide ongoing value to members and the community.

Randall has served on various volunteer committees such as the Marketing Committee for the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji, and is the Founder/President of Laporte Sports Booster Club. She has played an important role as Creative Director for the development of Bemidji Magazine, and has been an active member of the Chamber’s Yong Professionals Network since 2013.

“Throughout the past 10 years, I have had the opportunity to develop lasting connections within the Bemidji area business community. Through countless discussions about marketing strategies, plans, as well as highlights and struggles of being a business owner in Bemidji, I feel that I am in tune with what affects our small businesses’ bottom line and health,” says Randall. “Our Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in the growth of our business community and I’m excited for the opportunity to further progress the organization and develop new strategies to bring even greater value to our members.”

Randall is a 2009 graduate of Bemidji State University with a B.S. in Marketing Communications and a minor in Political Science.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

