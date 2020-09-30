Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Chair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Caralee Nowak, the products and marketing manager of Pinnacle Marketing Group, has accepted the gavel and charge of the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce as Chair of the Board of Directors, according to a press release by the Chamber.

Nowak joined the Board of Directors in 2015 and has been an active member of several councils, committees, and programs, including the Young Professionals Network, the Dragon Boat Festival, Marketing Committee, and Special Events.

Nowak has worked for the Pinnacle Marketing Group for 14 years, predominantly in marketing. She resides in Bemidji with her husband Andy and their three daughters. The year ahead for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce begins with a new direction and a heavy emphasis on value and connections.

In addition to new Chair Caralee Nowak, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Board named Kayla Winker, Sanford Health – Vice-Chair, Jordan Anderson, Ultima Bank – Finance Director, Tracy Pogue, Kraus Anderson – At Large, and Cindy Todavich, Todavich Electric – Treasurer for the 2020-2021 year.

The existing board of directors includes Dana Lee of AmericInn, Dave Smith of MJB Home Center, Chad Harding of Hampton Inn/DoubleTree by Hilton, John Svingen of Insure Forward, Corey Stittsworth of Counselor Realty, and Kev Jackson of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting.

New board of directors include Bruce Bentfield of First National Bank of Bemidji, Brad Olson of Boy Scouts of America, Carissa Menefee of Bemidji State University, and Amanda Sande of Paul Bunyan Communications.

Board members rotating off the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were Ashley Johnson of Northwest Minnesota Foundation who served as Chair, Kelly La Venture of Bemidji State University who served as Past Chair, and Mychal Stittsworth of Sittsworth Meats and Stittsworth Meats & Smokehouse.

