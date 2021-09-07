Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Broadcast Tower to Undergo Maintenance Starting Sept. 8

Lakeland News — Sep. 7 2021

Beginning September 8, Lakeland PBS will be conducting much-needed tower maintenance on our 1100′ KAWE broadcast tower serving our northern Minnesota service area. This work will be done over the next week to 10 days.

At various times during daylight hours, KAWE will be required to shut down its broadcasts when tower crews are working in the vicinity of our broadcast antenna atop our tower. When these shutdowns occur, all of Lakeland PBS’ channels will be off the air. We will run notification text crawls on screen prior to these maintenance windows.

Our southern KAWB coverage area serving the Brainerd Lakes area will not be affected by this work. Our apologies in advance for these disruptions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS at the Beltrami County Fair

Brainerd Offers History Tours Amid 150th Anniversary Celebration

Beltrami County Fair Ready to Bring the Fun in ’21

Private Road Proposal Causes Concern Among Crow Wing County Commissioners

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.