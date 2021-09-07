Bemidji Area Broadcast Tower to Undergo Maintenance Starting Sept. 8

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beginning September 8, Lakeland PBS will be conducting much-needed tower maintenance on our 1100′ KAWE broadcast tower serving our northern Minnesota service area. This work will be done over the next week to 10 days.

At various times during daylight hours, KAWE will be required to shut down its broadcasts when tower crews are working in the vicinity of our broadcast antenna atop our tower. When these shutdowns occur, all of Lakeland PBS’ channels will be off the air. We will run notification text crawls on screen prior to these maintenance windows.

Our southern KAWB coverage area serving the Brainerd Lakes area will not be affected by this work. Our apologies in advance for these disruptions.

