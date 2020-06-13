Bemidji Area Boys & Girls Club Reopens for Summer Programming

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has opened for its summer programs after two months of being fully virtual. They have had to make changes in order to abide by CDC guidelines.

The Boys & Girls Club is offering summer programming while maintaining social distancing. There are currently offering in-person services to two groups of 10 people that will stay separate from one another. They are also taking additional precautions, including adult volunteers wearing masks throughout the day and additional handwashing during the programs.

They have also hired additional cleaning staff to continue to clean throughout the day to focus on highly touched surfaces within the building. Administrative staff and volunteers have also been asked to work from home whenever possible.

