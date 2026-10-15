Oct 13, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Hosting Art Auction Fundraiser

Working under the Northwest Minnesota Foundation umbrella, the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment has given nearly $240,000 in grants to local art organizations to fund arts programs since its inception in 1998. This year, the nonprofit’s first-ever online art auction will be the annual fundraising event, starting up a new program through the Art Legacy Project.

The online portion of the auction is up and running now on the BAAE website. Tickets for the in-person Art Legacy Celebration are also being sold online, but there are only 100 places available and ticket sales will close once capacity is reached.

The in-person celebration at the Loft Event Center will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Bidding for the pieces will close at 7:30 that evening, with artwork on auction being given to the highest bidders.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

highway 71 turtle river to tenstrike construction complete thumbnail

10-14-2026

News

Highway 71 Construction From Turtle River to Tenstrike Now Complete

emmaville store t shirts cancer fundraiser thumbnail

10-14-2026

News

Emmaville Inn and Cafe Selling T-Shirts To Raise Funds for Cancer Patients

special olympics bocce ball brainerd sqk

10-14-2026

News

Special Olympics Brings Schools Together for Brainerd Bocce Ball Event

Brainerd Warriors Football Generic Helmet sqk

10-14-2026

Sports

Brainerd Football Snaps Losing Streak Against Alexandria With 21-14 Victory