Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Hosting Art Auction Fundraiser

Working under the Northwest Minnesota Foundation umbrella, the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment has given nearly $240,000 in grants to local art organizations to fund arts programs since its inception in 1998. This year, the nonprofit’s first-ever online art auction will be the annual fundraising event, starting up a new program through the Art Legacy Project.

The online portion of the auction is up and running now on the BAAE website. Tickets for the in-person Art Legacy Celebration are also being sold online, but there are only 100 places available and ticket sales will close once capacity is reached.

The in-person celebration at the Loft Event Center will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Bidding for the pieces will close at 7:30 that evening, with artwork on auction being given to the highest bidders.