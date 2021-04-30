Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund Open For Grant Applications

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 29 2021

The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is accepting grant applications to support art projects, activities, and organizations within the Bemidji area.

The arts endowment fund is a way to support the arts community by offering organizations extra resources to fund art projects, activities or events for the community to enjoy.

Schools, nonprofit groups, or arts organizations in the Bemidji area may request a grant up to $1,500.00 to produce an art event, put on a workshop, develop your arts organization, sponsor touring arts events, sponsor an artist in residence, etc. Applicants that are not schools or 501(c) 3 organizations must use a fiscal agent.

