Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Artist Relief Grant Applications for Round Two Open

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 1 2020

The Region 2 Arts Council opened round two of their Artist Relief Grant program yesterday morning, which provides $500 grants to area artists that have had their incomes impacted by the coronavirus.

Eligible artists must rely on the creation of art to generate income and have no overdue final reports with Region 2 Arts Council. Artists may only receive one Artist Relief Grant from Region 2 Arts Council.

Applicants that are eligible must live in the following counties: Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, or Hubbard. Also, this grant is open to artists who are enrolled tribal members and descendants and are residents of Itasca, Roseau, Cass, and Becker Counties.

Eligible artists can apply online by creating an account at r2arts.org and submitting an application there. Applications can also be downloaded from the Region 2 Arts Council website and submitted by mail, email, or by dropping them off at the Region 2 office at 505 Bemidji Avenue N. in Bemidji. Contact staff@r2arts.org or (218) 751-5447 / (800) 275-5447 to receive a paper copy in the mail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601
