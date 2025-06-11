Bemidji Approves Resolution to Apply for Housing Infrastructure Grant

The Bemidji City Council approved a resolution at a special council meeting on Monday to apply for a Greater Minnesota Housing Infrastructure Grant that could bring 39 mixed-income units to Bemidji.

City manager Rich Spiczka said the city would be using around $448,000 to fund the project, while the Beltrami County Housing and Redevelopment Authority will pledge another $100,000. The Headwaters Regional Development Commission (HRDC), the group leading the application process, plans to secure $500,000 for the proposed project as well.

“The TIF [tax increment financing] run that you’re looking at is about a year old, so I’d say it’s even on the conservative side because it was the first time this project came for a different location,” said Spiczka.

“It’s coming across the finish line quick,” added Mayor Jorge Prince. “We’ve been trained [for] when these opportunities show up to take it, so I’m supportive.”

The HRDC will submit the application before the June 12th deadline and will provide an update to the council once they know the outcome.