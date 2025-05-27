Bemidji Approves $4.35 Million Bid for Hannah Ave./Middle School Rd. Project

There’s been a question mark looming over Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue in Bemidji, as the city’s Trunk Highway 197 project was previously put on hold after years of discussion and planning.

The project was initially approved last December but was split into separate projects between the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the City of Bemidji due to a federal funding freeze. During last week’s meeting, the Bemidji City Council approved a bid from Reierson Construction Inc. at $4,351,818.40.

Bemidji city engineer Sam Anderson says the total project cost will be $5,730,490.68 and will be paid for through multiple sources.

“The city’s cost truly is about that $1.4 million for that piece of it for this time around, and we expect that with the money that’s left over, depending upon where we see the bids come in from the MnDOT project when they go out for bid here in the next year or so. We don’t expect, really, additional costs to the city for that,” he explained during the meeting. “So anything that’s a local share for that project we think will be all grant-covered. So it’s nice to see how much that dollar amount is going to get us in terms of how much we’re leveraging the RAISE grant and the discretionary match funds.”

Otter Tail Power will be installing metal light poles as a part of the project. In the past, Bemidji would have to own and maintain the light poles, but city staff were made aware of a program that has Otter Tail instead own, install, and maintain the light poles for a monthly fee that the city will pay.

“Not only is Otter Tail Power going to be providing lighting for the Hannah Avenue/Middle School [project], but they also have included adding lighting on Conifer Avenue,” Anderson added. “And also with part of our four-block stretch that we’re doing on Hannah Avenue as part of a separate project with the street renewal, we’re going to have them add metal light poles on Hannah Avenue from the trunk highway all the way up to Anne Street.”

Construction on the project is set to begin later this year on July 7th. It’s anticipated to be completed by September 2026.