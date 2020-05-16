Bemidji and Brainerd Malls Set to Open on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A new set of guidelines are in place for both the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji and the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. While they both are set to open on Monday, a lot of things will be different compared to the “normal” shopping experience.

Staff at the malls will be wearing masks and sanitizing common areas every hour. Also, seating areas and the kids play area are no longer available, and sanitation stations will be placed at entry locations. The malls will be operating at 50% capacity, and each store has their own individual capacity as well.

While the mall doors will be open soon, that isn’t the case for every store. Customers are advised to call individual stores or to check their Facebook pages to see which ones will be open.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today