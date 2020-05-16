Lakeland PBS

Bemidji and Brainerd Malls Set to Open on Monday

Destiny Wiggins — May. 15 2020

A new set of guidelines are in place for both the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji and the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. While they both are set to open on Monday, a lot of things will be different compared to the “normal” shopping experience.

Staff at the malls will be wearing masks and sanitizing common areas every hour. Also, seating areas and the kids play area are no longer available, and sanitation stations will be placed at entry locations. The malls will be operating at 50% capacity, and each store has their own individual capacity as well.

While the mall doors will be open soon, that isn’t the case for every store. Customers are advised to call individual stores or to check their Facebook pages to see which ones will be open.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Beltrami County Health Official Explains Increases in Reported COVID-19 Cases

CLC Looking to Keep Summer Education Program Running This Year

Bemidji United Way Announces New Round of Emergency Funding

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm in Need of Volunteers

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Health Official Explains Increases in Reported COVID-19 Cases

Posted on May. 15 2020

CLC Looking to Keep Summer Education Program Running This Year

Posted on May. 15 2020

Bemidji United Way Announces New Round of Emergency Funding

Posted on May. 15 2020

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm in Need of Volunteers

Posted on May. 15 2020

Drive-In Art Show and Parade in Bemidji to Celebrate Artist's Birthday

Posted on May. 15 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.