Bemidji and Brainerd Golfers Ready For State Tournament

Tomorrow, play begins in all three classes of the state tournament as local golfers try to prove themselves against the best in Minnesota. Bemidji and Brainerd will be well represented at the event…but in two different ways.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!