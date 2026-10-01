Bemidji and Brainerd Football Ready To Battle for Babe’s Bell

Friday will mark the 81st time Brainerd and Bemidji football meet on the gridiron, and it will be the ninth time they will battle for Babe’s Bell, one of the state’s most iconic traveling trophies.

The Warriors are currently undefeated coming off two straight come-from-behind victories over Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell, while the Lumberjacks are still searching for their first win. However, Bemidji is currently in possession of the bell, having won it the last two years running.

“It’s a pretty long history with Bemidji and Brainerd,” said Brainerd senior WR/DB Brady Vanek. “It means a lot, we’re trying to get that bell back this year. It’s been a goal of ours since last October, and ever since we ended our season.”

“For me, it’s always just been something that I look forward to growing up,” stated Bemidji senior DT/OL Nehemiah Schwinghammer. “I mean, ever since I was a kid, that’s what all everyone ever talked about was the bell, the bell, the bell. If everything in the season goes wrong, we still have that Brainerd game circled. And if we can get that dub, it makes me infinitely more happy about our situation.”

Both squads are champing at the bit to reclaim bragging rights and bring Babe’s Bell home.

“It means a lot to the team,” said Jonas Raske, Brainerd senior WR/S. “It’s been circled on my calendar all year, and I think we’ll get a win, get the bell in our weight room again.

“We’re going to come in with an attitude, and it doesn’t matter if we’re 0-4, 4-0 right now,” added Bemidji senior LB/RB Garret Halverson. “I think we have a chance to win, and we’re going to show up and prove it.”

Bemidji will be on the road at Brainerd on Friday, Oct. 2. The Jacks have gone 6-2 against the Warriors in the Battle for Babe’s Bell, which includes the times they beat Brainerd in the section tournament in 2018 and 2019.