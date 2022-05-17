Update: Bemidji and Brainerd Begin Candidate Filing Period
The candidate filing period has began for the cities of Brainerd and Bemidji.
Bemidji’s filing period began at 8 a.m. this morning. Daily hours will go from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st. There are three positions that candidates can file for. These include:
- Ward Two Councilor
- Ward Four Councilor
- At-Large Councilor
All three positions will file for a four-year term. They will begin effectively January 23, 2022. Filing information and affidavits can be found at the city of Bemidji’s website. Questions should be directed to the city clerk at (218) 759-3570.
Brainerd’s filing also began today and will go through May 31st. The positions for the city of Brainerd that people can file for include:
- Mayor
- At-Large Councilor
- Special Election for Ward One Councilor
- Ward Two Councilor
- Ward Four Councilor
According to the city of Brainerd’s website, each regular term is 4 years. The terms will begin on January 1st. Qualifications to serve on the city council include being at least 21-years old on assuming office, having eligibility to vote in the city of Brainerd, having residency in the election district for at least 30 days by election day, and having not filed for any other office by the time of the current election.
More information about candidate filing can be found at the MN Secretary of State website.
If applicable, primary elections will be held on August 9th. The general election will be on November 8th.
Update as of 5 P.M. today: The Bemidji Clerk has announced that 4 people have filed candidacy for the open positions.
- Dan Jourdain and Ron Johnson have filed for the At-Large Position.
- Josh Peterson has filed as incumbent for Ward Two Councilor.
- Emelie Rivera has filed as incumbent for Ward Four Councilor.
