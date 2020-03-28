Bemidji Ambulance Service Making Masks For Their Patients

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to the lack of personal protective equipment in the Bemidji area, the Bemidji Ambulance Service has come up with their own technique of creating cloth masks for their patients.

Bemidji Ambulance Service personnel are expected to deal with 1,000 patients in the next 60 days who might have been exposed to COVID-19. In about five days, the team has already constructed about 50 gowns and about 200 masks.

The community has also donated a number of masks to help with the high demand of personal protective equipment.

