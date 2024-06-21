Bemidji Alum Matt Hokanson Named MSU Mankato Women’s Tennis Coach

Former Bemidji High School boys’ tennis standout Matt Hokanson has been named the newest head coach for Minnesota State Mankato women’s tennis.

The former Lumberjacks assistant varsity girls’ tennis coach also serves at Director of Tennis and Pickleball for the city of Owatonna and is involved in facility management and junior tennis coaching at West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center, significantly enhancing program participation from 2021 to now.

Since starting the Star Tennis Academy, Hokanson has coached over 250 kids ages 4-18 and hosted regional collegiate and area high school matches.