Bemidji Alliance Responds To City Council’s Decision To Support City Manager

Aug. 28 2019

A group of Bemidji business leaders and organizations recently sent an open letter to the City of Bemidji as a response to the City Council affirming its support of City Manager Nate Mathews.

In the beginning of this month, the group known as the Bemidji Alliance filed a 22-page formal personnel misconduct complaint to the City of Bemidji. According to the open letter, the complaint was made against Mathews’ pattern of inappropriate behavior and the numerous challenges members of the community have experienced in interactions with the city manager. Bemidji Alliance Chairperson Gary Johnson says it’s unfortunate and inappropriate that the City Council elected to support Mathews without doing a thorough investigation into their complaint.

“Our complaint did outline, not only the breadth of issues that we thought they needed to be aware of, but also outlined what we thought were the right next steps and details in timetables to those steps.” Johnson said. “We remain firm in those expectations that were contained in our complaint, in terms of both what we think are the right next steps are and the time frame those should happen. We stand firm on those and hopefully the city will take prompt and effective action.”

Mayor Rita Albrecht has told Lakeland News that she cannot comment on the matter at this time.

