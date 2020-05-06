Bemidji All School Reunion Postponed Until Next Year
The Bemidji all-school reunion planned for this summer has been postponed. The event was initially scheduled for July 16-18 of 2020 has now been moved to July 22-24 of 2021. This decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers held out on making a decision as long as they could but in the interest of keeping alumni safe, the event will now be held next summer.
Those who already registered do not have to register again, it will be valid for the 2021 event. Refunds are available. For more information or to register for next Summer, you can visit their website. https://bemidjiallschoolreunion.org/
