Bemidji Airport To Expand Private Business Offerings

Mal Meyer
Jul. 24 2017
The Bemidji Regional Airport will be making some much needed improvements for its private sector clients. A recently awarded grant from the US Department of Commerce will be used to create space for a growing market.

The $800,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration will be used, in part, to grow the hanger space at the field. With space for just 16 crafts, every spot is usually taken and many are waiting to get in as well – all the more reason to create two new hangers for private and corporate plane storage.

The grant will also create an aircraft ramp, which could be used by the two on-site businesses – Bemidji Aviation and AirCrop Aviation. Bemidji Aviation confirms that it gave a letter of intent for the grant saying that it has outgrown its current space and its projections shows a need for even more in the future.

The Bemidji Regional Airport Authority says this trickle-down effect would be felt by other brands as more and more corporate planes fly in and out of the field each day. In order for that to happen, though, they’ll first have to make the design plans.

