Bemidji Airport Receives Over $1 Million Through Federal Grant

The Bemidji Regional Airport recently received $1,010,492 in federal grant money to help with the airports loss in revenue.

According to a release, four airports across Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District were awarded funds to help costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning and sanitation. Funds were made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Act which was an effort that Congressman Pete Stauber helped pass in December 2020.

Stauber states, “Since the COVID crisis first began, airports across the nation have seen a steep drop in travel and subsequently, a massive loss in revenue. This funding will help maintain a clean and safe environment for airport employees and travelers, helping to spur continued economic recovery. It is a pleasure to help return federal funds to airports in my district, and I look forward to delivering more relief in the months to come.”

