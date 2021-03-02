Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Airport Receives Over $1 Million Through Federal Grant

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 2 2021

The Bemidji Regional Airport recently received $1,010,492 in federal grant money to help with the airports loss  in revenue.

According to a release, four airports across Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District were awarded funds to help costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning and sanitation. Funds were made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Act which was an effort that Congressman Pete Stauber helped pass in December 2020.

Stauber states, “Since the COVID crisis first began, airports across the nation have seen a steep drop in travel and subsequently, a massive loss in revenue. This funding will help maintain a clean and safe environment for airport employees and travelers, helping to spur continued economic recovery. It is a pleasure to help return federal funds to airports in my district, and I look forward to delivering more relief in the months to come.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Railroad Bridge in Bemidji

myBemidji Moves to New Downtown Location

MN Budget Outlook Swings from $1.3 Billion Deficit to $1.6 Billion Surplus

Northwest Indian Community Development Center to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.