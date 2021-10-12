Bemidji Affinity Plus Employees “Plus It Forward” in the Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On every second Monday of October, employees of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union leave their offices and take to their communities to help in what they call “Plus It Forward”

It’s similar to a pay-it-forward initiative and was started nine years ago with the same goal each year – to spread acts of kindness.

In Bemidji, Affinity Plus employees celebrated at Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge after raking leaves around the neighborhood, working on their section of road for Adopt-a-Highway, and much more.

This initiative has been so popular, many different credit unions have adopted it.

