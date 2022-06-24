Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Affiliate of American Swedish Institute Hosts 46th Annual Midsommer Festival

Mary BalstadJun. 23 2022

People find different ways to celebrate life and love. For the Swedes, one way is through the Midsommer festival. The Bemidji Affiliate of the American Swedish Institute held their annual celebration this past Tuesday, honoring their heritage and culture.

Midsommer is held on the longest day of the year, often known as the summer solstice. Bemidji locals experienced the Swedish tradition of celebrating the holiday through the Midsommer festival from members of the local ASI.

For almost 50 years, the ASI in Bemidji hosted a Midsommer festival on a yearly basis. Due to COVID-19, membership and participation experienced a decline.

But anybody can participate in the Midsommer activities, whether they are a member of the Bemidji American Swedish Institute or not. Many members acknowledged the positive affect expressing and celebrating their Swedish heritage had growing up.

More information about the group can be found on Facebook.

