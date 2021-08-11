Bemidji Adds Exceptions to Non-Essential Water Usage Ban
Bemidji residents can begin watering their lawns on a limited basis again beginning this Saturday, August 14.
The city had instituted a complete non-essential watering ban on July 20 due to drought conditions. Now after three weeks, the city has seen a significant reduction in water consumption and will now partially lift the ban.
The complete ban on irrigation and lawn watering remains in effect except for the following two days and time periods:
- Saturdays from 4 AM until 9 AM
- Tuesdays from 4 AM until 9 AM
