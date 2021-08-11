Bemidji Adds Exceptions to Non-Essential Water Usage Ban

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji residents can begin watering their lawns on a limited basis again beginning this Saturday, August 14.

The city had instituted a complete non-essential watering ban on July 20 due to drought conditions. Now after three weeks, the city has seen a significant reduction in water consumption and will now partially lift the ban.

The complete ban on irrigation and lawn watering remains in effect except for the following two days and time periods:

Saturdays from 4 AM until 9 AM

Tuesdays from 4 AM until 9 AM

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today