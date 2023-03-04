Bemidji 9th Graders Learn from Business Leaders with “CEO in the Classroom” Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

20 business leaders, 17 classrooms, seven years: These numbers add up to a successful collaboration between the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Bemidji Career Academies, where ninth graders at Bemidji High School learn about the business world from the “CEO in the Classroom” program.

Considering what one wants to do when they grow up can be difficult. Through “CEO in the Classroom,” which was held this year on March 1st, ninth graders are offered guidance by local business leaders and CEOs.

Throughout the morning, Lumberjack Link Leaders, a group of older students, led the guests to different ninth grade homerooms. Here, the CEOs provided an insight into what they do every day. With speakers ranging from the Bemidji chief of police to a funeral home director, each experience they offered was different but impactful.

Each presentation included a PowerPoint presentation tailored to the speaker, but they also included important skills the ninth graders could work on, including teamwork, public speaking and writing. There was also a Q&A portion that included asking about the business leader’s high school experience or more information about their job. Although students may not end up in the same career field, they still had the chance to learn about the unique paths one’s career can take.

More information on the CEO in the Classroom program can be found on the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today