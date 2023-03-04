Lakeland PBS

Bemidji 9th Graders Learn from Business Leaders with “CEO in the Classroom” Program

Mary BalstadMar. 4 2023

20 business leaders, 17 classrooms, seven years: These numbers add up to a successful collaboration between the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Bemidji Career Academies, where ninth graders at Bemidji High School learn about the business world from the “CEO in the Classroom” program.

Considering what one wants to do when they grow up can be difficult. Through “CEO in the Classroom,” which was held this year on March 1st, ninth graders are offered guidance by local business leaders and CEOs.

Throughout the morning, Lumberjack Link Leaders, a group of older students, led the guests to different ninth grade homerooms. Here, the CEOs provided an insight into what they do every day. With speakers ranging from the Bemidji chief of police to a funeral home director, each experience they offered was different but impactful.

Each presentation included a PowerPoint presentation tailored to the speaker, but they also included important skills the ninth graders could work on, including teamwork, public speaking and writing. There was also a Q&A portion that included asking about the business leader’s high school experience or more information about their job. Although students may not end up in the same career field, they still had the chance to learn about the unique paths one’s career can take.

More information on the CEO in the Classroom program can be found on the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

BSU Cancels Classes for Day Due to Racist Social Media Threats

Northern Township Looking to Connect to Bemidji’s Water/Sewer Line

Water Pours Out of Bemidji Water Tower Following Implosion

Bemidji State University Receives Social Media Threats, Cancels All Friday Classes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.