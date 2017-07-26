DONATE

Bemidji 9th Grade Boys Basketball Set For Great Four-State Championships

Collin Talbert
Jul. 25 2017
It’s been a perfect start to the 9th Grade boys basketball team’s high school careers so far. Now, they will get to showcase their talent this upcoming weekend at the Great Four-State Championships.

Collin Talbert
