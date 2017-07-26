Bemidji 9th Grade Boys Basketball Set For Great Four-State Championships

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
It’s been a perfect start to the 9th Grade boys basketball team’s high school careers so far. Now, they will get to showcase their talent this upcoming weekend at the Great Four-State Championships.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Excellent... Read More
I say invite a pharmaceutical company to red lake for some fishing then arrest t... Read More
YES, 😍😍 TIME TO DO THIS IN LEECH LAKE NEXT, AND THAT OPIATE BUILDING TOO.... Read More
Finally! So happy they will be doing something to help save our people & our... Read More