Bemidji 7 Brew Employees Help Build New ‘Cup of Cheer’ Christmas Light Display

Every year, the First City of Lights Foundation adds a new Christmas light display to downtown Bemidji ahead of the annual Night We Light celebration, and this season is no different.

Bemidji is known as Paul Bunyan’s hometown, so when the First City of Lights Foundation teamed up with Bemidji’s 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee for a new display, it’s only fitting that Paul Bunyan would be able to enjoy it as well with a giant hot chocolate mug.

“We announced this new display back in July, and here we are now … just a little bit more than a week out from Night We Light, and the cocoa mug is here,” said First City of Lights Foundation Executive Director Josh Peterson. “The Cup of Cheer, as we’re calling it.”

“We’re so excited to be a part of it this year, especially in a year that we need more lights than ever,” said 7 Brew Coffee Bemidji Owner/Operator Max Wilson. “Our team was really interested, and, of course, [Peterson’s] always interested in beautifying the park, so he came up with some ideas and this was just the one that we all agreed was was the cutest and the best. And it also allowed us an opportunity to to meet-and-greet throughout the holiday season, which is what we planned to do.”

The display is over 22 feet tall and 15 feet wide, and on top of containing thousands of lights, it’s also interactive.

“We’re going to be serving hot chocolate out of it, I think, for two hour increments on the weekends,” explained 7 Brew Coffee Bemidji Shift Lead Destiny Stillday. “It’s so pretty to have a community where we all put up these lights together and have something to enjoy. It’s very nice to drive by. Nice girls’ night out, you know, come look at the lights, so it’s been super nice to be a part of this.”

“This is our first official holiday season here,” explained Wilson. “We opened at the end of January, so it’s our first chance to be a part of this Christmas town, which Bemidji really is.”

But for the Christmas season, where 7 Brew team members are already fighting over who can take up spots on the schedule to work in the Cup of Cheer, it can be much more than just handing out hot chocolate.

“The whole idea is to really create and build an experience for the visitor, for the guests coming down to Paul Bunyan Park, making it an all-out experience,” added Peterson. “Not just a light display, but an actual encouragement to get out of your vehicle, walk the trails, explore the parks, see the displays. But this is making it Bemidji. We don’t want to be like the other displays, so that’s why we’re doing everything Paul Bunyan-sized.”

The giant Cup of Cheer display will be open and serving up mini cups of cheer to guests in Paul Bunyan Park starting next Friday, November 28 at the annual Night We Light celebration.