Apr 8, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji 60+ Senior ‘Old Timers’ Win Legends of Hockey Tourney in Bozeman

Submitted photo

The Bemidji 60+ Senior Hockey Team, sometimes referred to as the “Old Timers,” went 4-0 at the Legends of Hockey Senior Tournament in Bozeman this past weekend, winning the 60+ tournament with a 2-1 shootout win in the final game. Craig Larson, one of Bemidji girls’ hockey’s assistant coaches, scored the game winner.

In order to compete in the tournament, you would had to have been born before 1965, with most being born before that. During the winter, the “Old Timers” and others skate every Tuesday and Thursday from 2-3 p.m. at the Bemidji Community Arena.

