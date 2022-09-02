Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Holds Fundraiser at Bemidji Brewing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation held a community spotlight event at Bemidji Brewing on Thursday.

The goal of the night’s event was to raise awareness and funds for the foundation for the upcoming school year. The fundraiser consisted of selling commemorative glasses along with drinks to accompany them.

The foundation’s purpose is to give grants to teachers and classrooms for a variety of projects across Bemidji Area Schools. Since its inception, the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation has awarded 23 grants to educators totaling over $13,000.

“There’s a lot of things educators do or want to do that just aren’t filled, and it also gives the community a way to connect in a positive manner with education,” says Jeff Haack, Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Committee Chair. “It takes out all the politics, all the things we always argue about, the 24-hour news cycles, it’s all gone. Really, we’re just asking, ‘what do the educators need to make your classroom better?’ and then we fill that need.”

This year, every donation will be matched thanks to a grant from the George W. Neilson Foundation. This charitable grant will remain until November.

