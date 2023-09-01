Lakeland PBS

Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fundraiser- Pint Night

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 31 2023

This year The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation held their second Annual fundraising event to raise funds for teachers and students. This year’s event was held at the Bemidji Brewing, allowing the community to buy a drink and support the foundation.

The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation a throbbing organizations in the Bemidji community. With the desire to enhance the educational experience of children in Bemidji District Schools. In a long-term and sustainable effort, the objective is to provide resources for classroom academic activities and to form community relationships.

With it being the foundation fifth year giving grant to educators to provide for their classes. This year their second hosting events was to raise more money and help with this incoming school year

“This events raises money, and the money that we use from this event goes toward funding classroom programs.So we raise money for things that otherwise wouldn’t be funded field trips, science programs, musical instruments, really anything a teacher or an educator wants that their budget doesn’t allow for.” said Jeff Haack, Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund Committee Member.

Although the public school funding bill was passed this year. It still isn’t enough to support all the extra curricular activities in the classrooms according to Jeff Hanks.

“Within public school money, 80% of all funds that come in go to wages and benefits. That leaves 20% for everything else building maintenance, everything from from light bulbs to lampshades. The amount of money that’s left over, if you have $1 for all the public school funding, about a penny goes into the actual classroom.” Haack said.

The Pint Night raised $2,600, according to the preliminary totals.

