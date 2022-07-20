Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Explains Work to Enhance Educational Experience

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A spotlight presentation on the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation was presented to the Bemidji School Board Monday night on their work to enhance the educational experience of students in the district.

Former school board member Jeff Haack shared the importance of the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund, which was founded in 2019. The foundation has so far been awarded 23 grants totaling $13,377 to fund a variety of district academic projects.

Since 2019 to 2020, this mission has impacted ISD 31 in various ways. It’s provided support for Eagle Eye News at Gene Dillon Elementary, funding for the Bemidji Middle School’s xylophone, a coding curriculum, 3D printers for Horace May Elementary, and wireless sensors for Bemidji High School’s science program.

The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund is also a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, which supports their mission to promote philanthropy.

When describing the impact that will be made on school finances, Haack explained that for every tax dollar that is granted to education, only one cent is left over for extra classroom activities.

“It leaves our educators about a penny, give or take, to do the things they do in their classroom,” Haack said.

Haack hopes to add more members to the foundation’s board and continue to build partnerships for funding the endowment fund that will operate around $95,000.

The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation has also been the lucky recipient of a matching grant from the George W. Neilson Foundation. Any donations received toward the fund will be doubled now through November. More information on this program and donating can be found on the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation website.

