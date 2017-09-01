Bemdji State University Thanks Supporters At Community Appreciation Day

The support for Bemidji State University runs deep in this town. BSU’s way of saying thank you was at the 12th Annual Community Appreciation Day.

“Without the community support, without a positive town and gown relationship, it would be a little bit difficult for our students, faculty and staff here,” said BSU President Dr. Faith Hensrud. “It’s really a wonderful opportunity for them to see, not only what we have going on; and for parents and children to connect with some of our student-athletes and to understand what they might be able to participate in later in the year.”

About a thousand people showed up to enjoy free food and just mingle.

“We just love to support the whole Bemidji community and all the eateries around or whatever you would call it,” said Taneshia Drouillard, who attended BSU Community Appreciation.

This year’s event was bigger and more space was available for local business to set up shop. For alum and BSU Director of Alumni Relations Brett Bahr, having a relationship with the community is valuable. There’s a reason why the event was held on the Lakeside Lawn.

“They can be amongst the buildings, communicate with some of the different programs that are out here, the academic programs, student clubs and organizations to be able to experience campus a little bit,” said Bahr.

In the midst of the crowd was a sea of green, and BSU supporters like Sue and Steve Engel weren’t going to miss this day.

“Seeing all the players come back after summer, and they’re excited for their season and nice to see them, and it’s just nice to see people out her enjoying campus,” said Engel.

“It feels pretty good,” said BSU Golf Player Joleen Werden. “I mean, I’m a freshman and I’ve never seen anything like this, so it’s kind of cool to be in this atmosphere.”

“To have all these people come out and support not only athletics, but BSU as a school and as a campus,” said BSU Hockey Player Zach Whitecloud. “It really means a lot, it just kind of shows what this northern capital has to offer to its schools.”

It’s nice to be appreciated.

“We love Bemidji State University!” said BSU students Anjita Thapa and Simran Kaiki.

“Roll Beavs!”