DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemdji State University Thanks Supporters At Community Appreciation Day

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 31 2017
Leave a Comment

The support for Bemidji State University runs deep in this town. BSU’s way of saying thank you was at the 12th Annual Community Appreciation Day.

BSU Community Appreciation Day was full of games too.

“Without the community support, without a positive town and gown relationship, it would be a little bit difficult for our students, faculty and staff here,” said BSU President Dr. Faith Hensrud. “It’s really a wonderful opportunity for them to see, not only what we have going on; and for parents and children to connect with some of our student-athletes and to understand what they might be able to participate in later in the year.”

About a thousand people showed up to enjoy free food and just mingle.

“We just love to support the whole Bemidji community and all the eateries around or whatever you would call it,” said Taneshia Drouillard, who attended BSU Community Appreciation.

This year’s event was bigger and more space was available for local business to set up shop. For alum and BSU Director of Alumni Relations Brett Bahr, having a relationship with the community is valuable. There’s a reason why the event was held on the Lakeside Lawn.

“They can be amongst the buildings, communicate with some of the different programs that are out here, the academic programs, student clubs and organizations to be able to experience campus a little bit,” said Bahr.

In the midst of the crowd was a sea of green, and BSU supporters like Sue and Steve Engel weren’t going to miss this day.

Bucky The Beaver was in the house.

“Seeing all the players come back after summer, and they’re excited for their season and nice to see them, and it’s just nice to see people out her enjoying campus,” said Engel.

“It feels pretty good,” said BSU Golf Player Joleen Werden. “I mean, I’m a freshman and I’ve never seen anything like this, so it’s kind of cool to be in this atmosphere.”

“To have all these people come out and support not only athletics, but BSU as a school and as a campus,” said BSU Hockey Player Zach Whitecloud. “It really means a lot, it just kind of shows what this northern capital has to offer to its schools.”

It’s nice to be appreciated.

“We love Bemidji State University!” said BSU students Anjita Thapa and Simran Kaiki.

“Roll Beavs!”

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gov. Dayton To Bring Agricultural Town Hall To BSU

AIRC Celebrates 10th Annual Day Of Welcome At BSU

Move-In Day Kicks Off Welcome Week At Bemidji State University

House Capital Investment Committee Tours BSU Campus For Proposed Bonding Project

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Wild Rice Harvesters Are Pleased With This Season’s Crop

Many of the ricers out on Mallard Lake have been enjoying the activity for decades, while others recently got the rice fever. “I really didn’t
Posted on Aug. 31 2017

Latest Stories

Wild Rice Harvesters Are Pleased With This Season's Crop

Posted on Aug. 31 2017

Familiar Food At The Minnesota State Fair

Posted on Aug. 31 2017

Fishing Tips: Invasive Species Prevention (Part 1)

Posted on Aug. 31 2017

MnDOT Urges Caution On Highway Over Labor Day Weekend

Posted on Aug. 31 2017

Minnesota Vehicle Licensing Computer System Faces Glitches

Posted on Aug. 31 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.