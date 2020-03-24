Beltrami Facilities To Close
According to a press release from Beltrami County: Effective at the close of business March 24th, 2020 all Beltrami County Facilities will be closed to the public as a mitigation strategy to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Beltrami County Board met in an emergency meeting on March 24th, 2020 to determine the best course of action for the safety and health of our employees and customers. The Commissioners understand the complexity of the situation and inconvenience the closure will cause constituents, citizens and customers.
The following offices and services are available by phone:
218-333-4148 – License Center
218-333-4138 – Real Estate and Tax Services
218-333-4158 – Environmental Services
218-333-8173 – Highway Department
218-333-4210 – Natural Resource Management
218-333-8457 – GIS/Mapping
218-333-8300 – Economic Assistance
218-333-4223 – Social Services
218-333-8140 – Public Health
218-333-4178 – Veteran Services
218-333-4187 – Law Enforcement Records
218-333-9111 – Law Enforcement Non-Emergency
218-333-4120 – Court Administration
Solid Waste and the Demolition landfill will remain open. The Historic Courthouse, housing Probation Services, will also remain open. The Judicial Center is open to a very limited degree.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.