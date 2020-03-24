Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Facilities To Close

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 24 2020

According to a press release from Beltrami County: Effective at the close of business March 24th, 2020 all Beltrami County Facilities will be closed to the public as a mitigation strategy to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Beltrami County Board met in an emergency meeting on March 24th, 2020 to determine the best course of action for the safety and health of our employees and customers.  The Commissioners understand the complexity of the situation and inconvenience the closure will cause constituents, citizens and customers.

The following offices and services are available by phone:

218-333-4148 – License Center

218-333-4138 – Real Estate and Tax Services

218-333-4158 – Environmental Services

218-333-8173  – Highway Department

218-333-4210 – Natural Resource Management

218-333-8457 – GIS/Mapping

218-333-8300 – Economic Assistance

218-333-4223 – Social Services

218-333-8140 – Public Health

218-333-4178 – Veteran Services

218-333-4187 – Law Enforcement Records

218-333-9111 – Law Enforcement Non-Emergency

218-333-4120 – Court Administration

Solid Waste and the Demolition landfill will remain open.  The Historic Courthouse, housing Probation Services, will also remain open.  The Judicial Center is open to a very limited degree.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

