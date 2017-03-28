Beltrami Electric Warns Customers Of Phone Scam
Beltrami Electric is warning customers that a growing phone scam attempts to get money from members over a ‘late bill.’
According to a Facebook post on the energy company’s page, the calls are becoming more and more common in the area. Phone scammers pose as Beltrami Electric or the local electric utility to insist that you are late to pay your bill.
The scammers might threaten to turn off the power and rig the caller ID to make it look like it is coming from the utility provider. The person then might instruct you to put money on a prepaid debit card and then they will ask for the card number.
1. Hang up.
2. Call Beltrami Electric or your utility provider at the phone number on your bill.
3. Call the police.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More
It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More
You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More
Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More