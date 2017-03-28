DONATE

BREAKING: Remains Found In Brainerd Identified As Marc Welzant

Beltrami Electric Warns Customers Of Phone Scam

Mal Meyer
Mar. 28 2017
Beltrami Electric is warning customers that a growing phone scam attempts to get money from members over a ‘late bill.’

According to a Facebook post on the energy company’s page, the calls are becoming more and more common in the area. Phone scammers pose as Beltrami Electric or the local electric utility to insist that you are late to pay your bill.

The scammers might threaten to turn off the power and rig the caller ID to make it look like it is coming from the utility provider. The person then might instruct you to put money on a prepaid debit card and then they will ask for the card number.

The company  says that customers should not pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded to avoid a disconnection. Here’s what to do if the call seems suspicious:
1. Hang up.
2. Call Beltrami Electric or your utility provider at the phone number on your bill.
3. Call the police.
