Beltrami Electric To Host Electric Ride & Drive Event In Bemidji

Aug. 30 2019

Beltrami Electric Cooperative in Bemidji is announced Friday that they will be holding an electric vehicle Ride & Drive event as part of National Drive Electric Week.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. near the electric vehicle charging stations at Beltrami Electric.

According to a release, during the event, electric vehicle owners will be in attendance and will highlight the benefits and cost-savings of electric cars. Bemidji’s event is one of more than 280 across the country where electric vehicle owners and their neighbors hold electric car parades and “tailpipe-free” tailgate parties.

During the event, attendees will be able to test drive Beltrami Electric’s or Otter Tail Power Company’s Chevy Volt and enjoy refreshments while learning about electric vehicles.

For more information about this Ride & Drive Event, visit www.beltramielectric.com or www.otpco.com.

Rachel Johnson

