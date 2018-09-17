Lakeland PBS
Beltrami Electric Seeks Nominations For Community Award

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 17 2018
Beltrami Electric Cooperative in Bemidji is seeking applications for the 2018 Touchstone Energy Community Award.

The award recognizes businesses, non-profit and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community. Any organization that has helped make their community a better place to live and work is eligible for the $500 cash award.

Community members may nominate an organization, association or business by completing an application form that is available at Beltrami Electric. The application form is also available online at www.beltramielectric.com.

Applications are due by October 31, 2018 with the award recipient being announced on November 5, 2018.

Rachel Johnson
