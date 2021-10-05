Beltrami Electric Seeking Nominations for Touchstone Energy Community Award

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Each year, Beltrami Electric Cooperative celebrates volunteerism and community service with the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes non-profit and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community. One winning organization will receive a $500 cash prize and a recognition plaque and will compete with winners from other electric cooperatives for statewide recognition and an additional $1,000 cash prize.

“As an electric cooperative serving this area, we have a high regard for community involvement,” said Jared Echternach, president and CEO at Beltrami Electric Cooperative. “This award allows us to highlight and encourage those organizations that have shown an outstanding commitment to the community.”

Any civic organization or non-profit in the Cooperative’s service area is eligible to compete for the award. Organizations are eligible to apply for the award themselves, or community members may apply on behalf of a deserving organization. Applications for the award are now being accepted and are available at beltramielectric.com or by contacting Angela Lyseng at 218-444-3689.

Completed applications must be received at the cooperative’s office by Friday, October 29.

Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperatives are part of a national alliance of more than 750 rural electric cooperatives in 46 states that adhere to the values of integrity, accountability, innovation, and commitment to community.

