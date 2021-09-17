Beltrami Electric Cooperative to Host Electric Car “Ride & Drive” Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Otter Tail Power Company, and electric vehicle enthusiasts around the country will be taking part in National Drive Electric Week this September. Anyone interested in electric vehicles can come out to test drive Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s Chevy Bolt, see Otter Tail Power Company’s Chevy Volt, the new Ford Mustang Mach E, Tesla models, and more.

Features, performance, and handling of electric vehicles, charging information, and details about EV programs will be available from Beltrami Electric Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Company.

Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. has partnered with Minnkota Power Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Company in organizing the free “Ride & Drive” event. It will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM and will be held near Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, south of BEC’s main office on 4111 Technology Drive NW in Bemidji.

