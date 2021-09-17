Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Electric Cooperative to Host Electric Car “Ride & Drive” Event

Emma HudziakSep. 16 2021

Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Otter Tail Power Company, and electric vehicle enthusiasts around the country will be taking part in National Drive Electric Week this September. Anyone interested in electric vehicles can come out to test drive Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s Chevy Bolt, see Otter Tail Power Company’s Chevy Volt, the new Ford Mustang Mach E, Tesla models, and more.

Features, performance, and handling of electric vehicles, charging information, and details about EV programs will be available from Beltrami Electric Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Company.

Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. has partnered with Minnkota Power Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Company in organizing the free “Ride & Drive” event. It will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM and will be held near Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, south of BEC’s main office on 4111 Technology Drive NW in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Asking For Help in Locating Missing Woman

Bemidji City Council to Hold Special Session on Sanford Center Management

Bemidji Fire Department to Hold September 11 Memorial Service

United Kennel Club Dog Show Taking Place at Beltrami Co. Fairgrounds

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.