Beltrami Electric Cooperative Invites Public To Test Drive Electric Cars

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 11 2018
It’s National Drive Electric Week, and Beltrami Electric Cooperative is celebrating by letting a few folks test drive some electric cars.

“It’s just like any other car except a little quieter. It’s what you would expect out of an electric car,” says Bob Miller, a business account executive with Cass County Electric Cooperative.

From Bolts and Volts to Teslas and hybrids, many cars of the future were on display at the EV Ride and Drive Event at Beltrami Electric Cooperative.

“There’s lots of positives that are coming about in the electric vehicles. A lot of it is changes in the technology, the battery life, the range. The Chevy Bolt that we have here is exciting in that it has a 238-mile range, and it gives us a lot more reach to get out to those places,” says Sam Mason, the director of membership and energy for the Beltrami Electric Cooperative.

“It’s speedy. The handling is wonderful! People get really surprised when they actually sit in the drivers seat of one of these and take them for a spin because not only are they as good as a normal combustion engine car, they’re better in a lot of ways!” adds Kaylee Cusack, a communications specialist with Minnkota Power Cooperative.

Everyday people got a chance to gaze, ride and even test drive some of the EVs. They also had the opportunity to ask questions. For example, if you’re wondering about the charging station availability of Northern Minnesota, it turns out most of the charging happens over night at home.

Angela Lyseng, a marketing and communications specialist with the Beltrami Electric Cooperative, says, “Well, they’re super fun to drive, for one thing. They’re very peppy, very quiet and you don’t have to spend time stopping at gas stations, filling up. You can charge while you’re sleeping at home. So it’s kind of like your cell phone. You’ll use it all day. Plug it when you go to bed and same thing with your car. You get up the next morning ready to go.”

Some of the attendees at the event brought their own EVs and offered testimonials about their experience. Many would agree that they’re not going back to gasoline anytime soon.

Ron Erickson, the owner of a Chevy Volt, says, “I’ve owned the car for about six months now, and I really envision this car lasting me for the next ten years. I mean, there’s no advantage for me waiting for a bigger battery because it fulfills all of my needs.”

More than 50 people attended the event today.

Shirelle Moore
