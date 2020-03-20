Beltrami County’s Response To Covid-19
All departments within the Beltrami County campus are limiting in-person contact. Beltrami County is asking residents to use online and phone services to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Beltrami County is following direction from the CDC and MDH to serve the public and is asking anyone who is sick to stay home and call ahead to check on available services.
Applications for services located in the county administration building are available online and phone lines are staffed during business hours. Residents who need assistance can call 218-333-4138.
Veteran’s Services are operating by phone and mail only. All other departments are open to the public, however it is important to limit in-person contact. Drop boxes are available for applications and other documents. Residents can call ahead to check on available services.
Health And Human Services, and the Economic Assistance Division can be reached at 218-333-8300. Veteran’s Services can be reached at 218-333-4178, and for more phone numbers and information visit the website at www.co.beltrami.mn.us .
