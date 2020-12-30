Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County will be Swearing in Three New Commissioners January 5th

Chris BurnsDec. 30 2020

According to a release from Beltrami County, on January 5th, 2021, Beltrami County will be swearing in three new commissioners.

A few close family members to the commissioners will be invited to attend to watch Judge Melbye swear in each commissioner individually. According to the release, the people that do attend this event must practice social distance and mask practicals. There will also be no reception after the event.

Commissioner Tim Sumner will be sworn in from 1 PM to 1:15 PM.

Commissioner Reed Olson will be sworn in from 1:15 PM to 1:30 PM.

Commissioner Jim Lucachick will be sowrn in from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM.

During the actual board meeting, the county will host a virtual swearing in ceremony using Zoom.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

UPDATE: Fatal Christmas Day Shooting in Northern Township Near Bemidji

MN COVID-19 Update: 75 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Wednesday

Lakeland PBS Looking for Feedback on Lakeland News Closed Captioning

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.