Beltrami County will be Swearing in Three New Commissioners January 5th

According to a release from Beltrami County, on January 5th, 2021, Beltrami County will be swearing in three new commissioners.

A few close family members to the commissioners will be invited to attend to watch Judge Melbye swear in each commissioner individually. According to the release, the people that do attend this event must practice social distance and mask practicals. There will also be no reception after the event.

Commissioner Tim Sumner will be sworn in from 1 PM to 1:15 PM.

Commissioner Reed Olson will be sworn in from 1:15 PM to 1:30 PM.

Commissioner Jim Lucachick will be sowrn in from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM.

During the actual board meeting, the county will host a virtual swearing in ceremony using Zoom.

