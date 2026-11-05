Beltrami County Voters Show Out for Election Day in 2026

All around the country on Nov. 3, Americans exercised their right to vote in the midterm election. Minnesotans were no different, and thousands of voters in Beltrami County made their way to the polls to make their voices heard.

“I feel like that it is important to vote,” said Northern resident Dawn Richardson. “It is our one right that we have that no one can take away from us, so regardless of what party you’re voting for, you just vote.”

“I’ve always felt pretty passionate that it’s important to be a part of shaping the country’s future and and to vote,” stated Bemidji resident Jeff Scott. “Even if it’s a small part, it is a part, and it means something.”

Across the state, many important issues arise every election season, with rising costs of living and changes to healthcare among those at the forefront in 2026.

“Rural America, we need to get our opinion out there, and healthcare is going to be very affected in rural Minnesota, and we’re already seeing those effects,” elaborated Richardson. “I work in healthcare, so that is really important for me. So, I’m voting with my beliefs in that.”

Many people have certain races or parts of the ballot that specifically draw them to the polls, but some take a wider view.

“I’ve never voted in the midterms before,” admitted Bemidji resident Brooke Scott with a laugh. “And so I thought this year would be a good year to start. I just think that recently I’ve kind of adopted this attitude that, there’s a lot of people out there who are very mad about the world that we’re living in. And the easiest way for us in a democracy to fix that is to vote. And also, call your representatives, email them. So [I’m] being the change that I’d like to see.”