Beltrami County Auditor-Treasurer Jodee Treat says Beltrami County had about 6,000 voters vote on Tuesday and in early voting. That’s about 25 percent turnout from the 25,000 voters registered. 1,720 votes were cast for Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden came in second with 1,450 votes.

