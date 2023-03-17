Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County to Pay Portion of $2.6 Million Settlement for Death of Jail Inmate

Lakeland News — Mar. 17 2023

Hardel Sherrell

$2.6 million is what Beltrami County and MEnD Correctional Care has been ordered to pay in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Hardel Sherrell died while in custody at the Beltrami County Jail in 2018. Sherrell died as a result of a rare disorder that left him paralyzed on a cell room floor after jailers and medical providers had ignored his pleas for help.

Sherrell’s mother, Del Shea Perry, filed the wrongful death suit in 2019.

Beltrami County will be responsible for paying $500,000 of the settlement with MEnD Correctional Care paying the remaining amount. MEnD filed for bankruptcy last year.

By — Lakeland News

