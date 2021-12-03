Beltrami County Teen Among 62 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 62 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,685 coronavirus cases. One Beltrami County teenager between the ages of 15 and 19 has died, the third person in that age group to have died due to COVID-19.
There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 60 and 64
- Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 15 and 19 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
- Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 50 and 54
- One person from Roseau County between the ages of 90 and 94
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.3%, up from 10.1% the day before.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 310 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 21
- Beltrami – 49
- Cass – 15
- Clearwater – 7
- Crow Wing – 35
- Hubbard – 15
- Itasca – 21
- Koochiching – 11
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 18
- Mille Lacs – 36
- Morrison – 29
- Polk – 20
- Roseau – 19
- Todd – 19
- Wadena – 4
