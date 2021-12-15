Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Newest K-9

Lakeland News — Dec. 14 2021

K-9 Rip (Photo Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest K-9, Rip, who entered service on November 24th with deputy Tony Hanson as his handler.

K-9 Rip is a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois who came to the department from Poland. Deputy Hanson and Rip recently graduated from their initial 14-week training regimen and are certified by the National Police Canine Association in both patrol operations and narcotic detection.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the Belgian Malinois breed make excellent police service dogs because of their high drive, above-average intelligence, protective attributes, speed and agility, and hardworking demeanor.

By — Lakeland News

